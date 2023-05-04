'Getting close': Federal Reserve chair seeds expectations for pause in interest rate rises

May 4, 2023 / 11:41 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell. (Getty images)

Colby Smith in Washington Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell made no promise to pause a forceful campaign to rein in inflation after the US central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate above 5 per cent for the first time since 2007. But for anyone listening to his nearly hour-long press conference on Wednesday, it was abundantly clear which way he was leaning. “He couldn’t commit to a pause, but he all but did,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody’s Analytics. The trajectory...