Gideon Rachman The Magic Mountain, Thomas Mann’s classic novel set in Davos against the backdrop of a deadly disease and an impending world war, was published almost a century ago. But, as World Economic Forum delegates gather again in Davos this year, Mann’s world feels uncomfortably close to our own. The fear haunting the WEF is that a long period of peace, prosperity and global economic integration could be coming to a close — just as it did in 1914. This year’s...