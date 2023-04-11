 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Geoeconomics, geopolitics have worsened the economic outlook

Amol Agrawal
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

The geoeconomic fragmentation in turn is leading to fragmentation in foreign direct investment and inward orientation. The geopolitical fragmentation is likely to affect the cross-border allocation of capital, international payment systems and asset prices 

The WEO chapter stresses how disruptions in global supply chains and rising geopolitical tensions have led to geoeconomic fragmentation in the world economy

In March, the World Bank released a book noting that the world economy is likely to face a lost decade in 2021-30. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has followed the World Bank’s pessimistic outlook with its own. In April and October, IMF and World Bank hold meetings with member countries. In the meetings, IMF releases its flagship publications: the World Economy Outlook (WEO) and the Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR). While the WEO focuses on the global economic outlook and projects growth rates across the world, the GFSR discusses the global financial conditions and emerging risks to global financial stability.

IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a recent speech gave us a glimpse of the upcoming WEO. She said: “We project global growth to remain around three percent over the next five years––our lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990, and well below the average of 3.8 percent from the past two decades.” Most of the global growth will come from emerging economies, especially Asia where India and China are expected to account for half of the global growth in 2023. Within developed economies, 90 percent of advanced economies are projected to see a decline in their growth rate this year.

Many hills to climb

Georgieva quoted words from Nelson Mandela who seemed to have said: “I have discovered the secret that after climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.”  Taking a cue, she said that the world economy has to climb three hills: fighting inflation and safeguarding financial stability, improving medium-term prospects for growth, and fostering solidarity to reduce global disparities. While these three hills pose distinct challenges for the climbers (policymakers), there is one policy challenge which is making climbing the three hills more difficult and challenging: a significant rise in geoeconomics and geopolitical risks.