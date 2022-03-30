General Strike | The unionised public sector employee is part of the ‘haves’ and not ‘have nots’ of society

The two-day strike was felt nationwide, and essential services related to banking, transportation, railways and electricity were impacted in several states. (Image: AP)

The two-day general strike called by central trade unions to protest against the government’s policy of seeking to privatise public sector banks has followed a predictable course. It is a ritual that has been re-enacted with some disruptions here and there but there’s little chance of its aims being met. Branch operations in public sector banks were affected, rendering them effectively closed. Clearing operations too were disrupted in many parts of the country. The most serious argument that bank unions have...