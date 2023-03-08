 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women's Day: What can spur women entrepreneurs in startup world?

Meena Ganesh
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

Providing more role models and mentors, and addressing misconceptions about women's abilities in certain areas can contribute to increasing the number of women founders and bridging the gender gap 

While the Indian startup ecosystem has come a long way since the early 2000s, there is still much work to be done to increase the participation of women entrepreneurs. (Representative image)

The startup world has come a long way since the turn of the millennium, and so have women in entrepreneurship. As a senior leader at Microsoft in 2000, I had the opportunity to meet several software startups and became intrigued by the prospect of building my own. At the time, the ecosystem was primitive, with self-funded startups creating software solutions for niche areas.

After studying software and CRM opportunities, I co-founded CustomerAsset, a business that provided CRM solutions to internet startups. Despite challenges around finding investors, lawyers, accountants, and other resources with startup experience, we managed to raise a Series A round of $2 million, which made headlines on the front page of the Economic Times.

Today, such a raise would barely garner a mention on the inside pages! However, on the flip side, the Karnataka government was very supportive of startups, and the STPI helped us enormously to get off the ground and solve several issues. To be honest, there is enormous ease of doing business for a new entrepreneur.

Then And Now 