Women's Day: What can spur women entrepreneurs in startup world?

The startup world has come a long way since the turn of the millennium, and so have women in entrepreneurship. As a senior leader at Microsoft in 2000, I had the opportunity to meet several software startups and became intrigued by the prospect of building my own. At the time, the ecosystem was primitive, with self-funded startups creating software solutions for niche areas.

After studying software and CRM opportunities, I co-founded CustomerAsset, a business that provided CRM solutions to internet startups. Despite challenges around finding investors, lawyers, accountants, and other resources with startup experience, we managed to raise a Series A round of $2 million, which made headlines on the front page of the Economic Times.

Today, such a raise would barely garner a mention on the inside pages! However, on the flip side, the Karnataka government was very supportive of startups, and the STPI helped us enormously to get off the ground and solve several issues. To be honest, there is enormous ease of doing business for a new entrepreneur.

Then And Now

Over the last two decades, a lot of things have changed in the startup world. We have seen startups grow, fail, monetise, and go through M&A cycles. We have also seen serial and parallel entrepreneurship emerge. The resources for startups have increased enormously in multiple aspects, ranging from levels of accelerators and incubators, funding, and mentoring to specialist law firms, IP firms, accountants, investment bankers and so on. Amidst all this, we still see a huge paucity of women entrepreneurs. While over the two decades I have seen the numbers increase, it still is a small percentage. In fact, I would argue that it is only in the last five to six years that we have started to see some momentum building. However, there are still some bottlenecks to be addressed to bring about a change in this space.

Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA approval for cancer drug; shares flat The Hurdles One key bottleneck is the lack of women in senior positions in the investment community. While progress is being made, this lack of diversity can discourage women entrepreneurs, as unsaid bias can be a barrier. The need for more role models and mentors is also critical, as young women need to see people like themselves making their way in the startup world. Another challenge is that young women entrepreneurs may lack confidence in areas such as sales, negotiation and fundraising. There is a belief that having a male co-founder would be better suited to these areas but this is a misconception that can be overcome through coaching and mentoring. Exposing young women to entrepreneurship as a career choice while pursuing higher education can also help address this supply challenge. Several mentoring and accelerating networks for women entrepreneurs have emerged in the recent past, and funds exclusively meant for women too have started to become relevant. These are initiatives that can surely help encourage women in their startup journey. Networking Is Key Women tend to shy away from networking. However, this is a very key step in building credibility and access before starting the journey of entrepreneurship. It is possible more easily today with the help of social media and digital tools, and would be a very key investment for any aspirant. Despite these challenges, it is inspiring to see the progress that Indian entrepreneurship has made over the last two decades. The startups emerging from India are no less impressive than those from anywhere else in the world. Women entrepreneurs can and should be a part of this progress, and with the right support, resources and mindset, they can achieve great success. To sum it up, while the Indian startup ecosystem has come a long way since the early 2000s, there is still much work to be done to increase the participation of women entrepreneurs. Encouraging more diversity in senior positions in the investment community, providing more role models and mentors, and addressing misconceptions about women's abilities in certain areas can all contribute to closing this gender gap. Women have a significant role in shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship, and those who are willing to take the leap will lead the way in the times to come. Meena Ganesh is Co-Founder and Chairperson, Portea Medical. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

