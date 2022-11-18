 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gen Z, keep your day job. Being your own boss is hard

Erin Lowry
Nov 18, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

From self-employment taxes to isolation, entrepreneurship is tough. Plus, now workers can ask for much of what makes self-employment so appealing

American work culture often puts entrepreneurship on a pedestal. For many, building a successful company so they can be their own boss is the ultimate career achievement. Blame ‘Shark Tank’.
Well, not quite. The fixation on ownership and creating something makes sense given the immigrant fabric of our nation, and the general ethos that sacrifice and hard work will determine your future. Of course, the nostalgia for the American Dream doesn’t account for the systemic barriers that exist.

The work-for-yourself idealisation only seems to have intensified during the pandemic. Splashy content on social media features former cogs in the corporate machine who ditched the grind for their passion projects. Self-proclaimed business gurus scream about how you too can opt out of working for the man. It’s no surprise that 45 percent of members of Generation Z report being very or extremely likely to start their own business one day, according to a 2021 Gen Z Segmentation Study from Ernst & Young LLP.

But before you consider giving your two weeks’ notice to jump into a life of being your own boss, it’s important to identify what’s so bothersome about your current employment situation. Will being your own boss really solve your underlying tension? Remember, employees still have a lot of leverage, and they may be able to win concessions on the things that make self-employment so appealing. For example, if it’s the flexibility to work from home you’re after, that’s something more employers are open to negotiating.

When I was 27, I decided to become my own boss after just five years of working as a traditional employee. As a generally risk-averse person, it took several years (along with building a significant emergency savings fund) to talk myself into betting on me. So much of deciding to be your own boss and creating success and stability comes down to knowing yourself. Frankly, it’s not nearly as glamorous as the Internet and ‘Shark Tank’ have led you to believe.

How do you handle uncertainty and stress? The transition often means never knowing exactly how much you’re going to make each year, which can make investing for growth or building a personal financial plan tricky. Do you have the financial resources, time, patience and managerial skills to outsource and train someone, or are you more of a lone cowboy, which could stagnate growth? Have you been slowly working on your dreams as a side hustle that’s proven to be profitable and now you’re taking a risk after already beta testing? Or are you taking a leap with no minimum viable product?

But perhaps the largest consideration for the traditionally employed: Are you OK giving up the perks of being employed? Yes, it can be trying to work for a company, but there are certainly trade-offs.