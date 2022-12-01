HomeNewsOpinion

GDP rose well above pre-COVID level, but external headwinds intensifying

Gaurav Kapur   •

While domestic demand conditions are supportive, headwinds from the external environment in the form of geopolitical tensions, tightening global financial conditions on synchronized monetary policy tightening and slowing external demand are considerable 

Representative Image: Shutterstock
Highlights  Manufacturing GVA registered negative growth as input cost pressures outpaced revenue growth  Farm sector growth remained stable while services GVA growth slowed down, though contact intensive services rose above their pre-pandemic levels  Growth in consumption was strong and only marginally lower than 10.5% yoy in Q2FY21  The share of Gross Fixed Capital Formation in GDP increased to 34.7% in H1FY23 from 33.1% in H1FY22  The drag to growth from the external sector through a large deficit in net exports constrained overall growth  Over the...

