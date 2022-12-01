GDP rose well above pre-COVID level, but external headwinds intensifying

Highlights Manufacturing GVA registered negative growth as input cost pressures outpaced revenue growth Farm sector growth remained stable while services GVA growth slowed down, though contact intensive services rose above their pre-pandemic levels Growth in consumption was strong and only marginally lower than 10.5% yoy in Q2FY21 The share of Gross Fixed Capital Formation in GDP increased to 34.7% in H1FY23 from 33.1% in H1FY22 The drag to growth from the external sector through a large deficit in net exports constrained overall growth Over the...
Nov 30, 2022
