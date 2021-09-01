GDP in April-June 2021 still well below that of April-June 2019

Real GDP growth in the first quarter of FY22 came in at 20.1 per cent after a drop of 24.4 per cent in the year ago period. But it’s difficult to make sense of these numbers when the base is so skewed. So, let’s forget last year and ask how much lower is Q1, FY22 GDP, compared to Q1, FY20 GDP, before the pandemic. The answer: Real GDP in April-June 2021 was 90.8 per cent of GDP in April-June 2019....