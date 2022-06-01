GDP | Growth slows, but not as much as feared

Signals of absolute and relative growth have been obscured in the post-COVID-19 world, by different waves of pandemic, base effects, and behavioural changes. What then, is the best way to interpret the strength of India’s economic growth momentum in Q4 FY2022?

Ostensibly, Indian economic growth slowed in Q4 FY2022. This is borne out by the moderation in both the GDP (to 4.1 percent in Q4 FY2022 from 5.4 percent in Q3 FY2022) and the GVA growth (to 3.9 percent in Q4 FY2022 from 4.7 percent in Q3 FY2022). The reasons are multi-fold. First, the COVID-19 third wave battered the recovery in the contact-intensive services. This was visible in the slippage in the growth of the services sector to 5.5 percent in Q4 FY2022 from 8.1 percent in Q3 FY2022.

Second, commodity prices were on an upward trajectory in this quarter, initially as fears of the potency of Omicron receded, and subsequently as the Russia-Ukraine conflict created supply-side disruptions. This led to margin compression, which was visible in the weakening in manufacturing GVA to a contraction of 0.2 percent in Q4 FY2022 from the marginal growth of 0.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Moreover, there is the matter of the base effect, with the pace of YoY growth having improved to 2.5 percent in Q4 FY2021 relative to 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.

However, the slowdown was less pronounced than our projection. In particular, the GVA growth of agriculture, forestry, and fishing was surprisingly strong at 4.1 percent in light of the bleak wheat harvest portrayed by the third advance estimate of crop production. This, along with a 2 percent rise in construction, resulted in the GDP and the GVA growth bettering our forecasts of 3.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, for Q4 FY2022.

In terms of the drivers of demand, there was a sharp drop in the growth of private final consumption expenditure to 1.8 percent in Q4 FY2022 from 7.4 percent in the previous quarter, which reflects both a high base and the impact of the third wave of COVID-19 in January-February 2022.

In contrast, the government’s final consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation reported an encouraging pickup in growth to 4.8 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, in Q4 FY2022, from the tepid 3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, in the previous quarter.

For the year as a whole, India has clocked a 22-year high GDP growth of 8.7 percent in FY2022, which has made it one of the fastest-growing large economies in that year. Nevertheless, India’s GDP in FY2022 was a mere 1.5 percent higher than the level in FY2020, given the compression caused by COVID-19 over the last two years.

As of now, we maintain our estimate of real GDP growth for FY2023 at 7.2 percent, with high frequency indicators remaining strong in April-May 2022. However, there are concerns regarding elevated inflation levels constraining household budgets in the low-to-mid income segments, compression in business margins, and lower rabi output impacting rural farm sentiment. Moreover, external demand is set to weaken amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions, elevated commodity prices, and policy tightening across advanced economies.

The upgraded forecast of the monsoon rainfall (to 103 percent of LPA from 99 percent of LPA) has provided some relief in light of the scorching temperatures as well as the seasonal drop in the pan-India reservoir levels. Looking ahead, a favourable progress of the rains across India and healthy distribution remain critical. Regardless, concerns linger regarding the availability of labour in specific states as well as fertilisers, which could affect acreage and yields.

At the same time, a recovery in demand for contact-intensive services, better income visibility for households dependent on the same, and a back-ended pick-up in private capex will support the growth momentum, although the latter is likely to be uneven.

With inflationary concerns coming to the forefront, we anticipate that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may hike the repo rate by 40 bps in the review next week, and 35 bps each in the August and September reviews. This may well be followed by a longish pause to assess the robustness of the underlying growth momentum.

Aditi Nayar is Chief Economist, ICRA Limited. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.