 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

GDP Data: Glass half full

Aditi Nayar
Mar 01, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

GDP growth relative to the pre-COVID level firmed up quite considerably to 11.6 percent in Q3 FY2023 from 9.4 percent in Q2 FY2023. We are taking this as a signal of an improvement in the underlying momentum of growth, which nevertheless remains quite uneven

India’s growth trajectory for FY2024 is likely to be challenged by the ongoing slowdown in external demand and the consequent drag on exports, although the outlook for consumption and investment demand appears relatively brighter.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) released the gross domestic product (GDP) data for Q3 FY2023 and the second advance estimates for FY2023 on Tuesday. Given the plethora of revisions for the last two years, interpretations are a bit challenging. While sectoral revisions may be forthcoming, and growth relative to pre-COVID levels actually improved, the year-on-year (YoY) GDP growth may have bottomed out in Q3 FY2023.

Firstly, the YoY GDP growth for Q3 FY2023 has been pegged at 4.4 percent, an expected base-effect led slowdown from 6.3 percent in Q2 FY2023. However, the print is well below the level that we had estimated, on account of a surprisingly weak trend in private consumption. The latter belies the unarguable uptick in the consumption of services as well as a buoyant festive season, amidst mixed signals of rural demand. We foresee revisions in some of the sectoral trends as more data becomes available.

Some Puzzles

Moreover, taxes less subsidies have risen by a subdued 1.4 percent in Q3 FY2023, making the GDP growth of 4.4 percent trail the gross value added (GVA) rise of 4.6 percent, after a gap of four quarters. Within the disaggregated GVA, most of the sub-sectors broadly performed in line with our forecasts, other than the tepid 2.0 percent rise in public administration, defence and other services. This is curious, given that the Government of India’s (GoI’s) non-interest revenue expenditure recorded a double-digit growth in that quarter, led by higher release of fertiliser subsidies. State government revenue spending displayed a 5 percent rise while other services too have recovered appreciably.