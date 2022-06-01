GDP data | Economy limps back, with capex as crutch 

The GDP numbers for FY22 are yesterday’s story. But they do throw up a few interesting trends. Let’s take the Q4 numbers, as they are the closest to current reality. Everybody knew the growth rate in the quarter would come down, because of two factors—the base effect and the Omicron wave. Also Read: Indian economy may record a slower growth rate of 8.7% for FY22 Fiscal deficit narrows down to 6.7% of GDP but Centre's coffers under strain Core sector paces up with...