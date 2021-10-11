Gas shortages: What is driving Europe’s energy crisis?

Oct 11, 2021 / 12:33 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

David Sheppard in London If you live in continental Europe or the UK the natural gas that heats your home this October is costing at least five times more than it did a year ago. The reasons are varied: among them are earthquakes in the Netherlands, China’s attempt to clean up its air and Russian president Vladimir Putin’s power politics. But the impact is clear. The record prices being paid by suppliers in Europe and shortfalls in gas supply across the...