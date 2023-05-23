G7 Aftershocks: India pulling off July SCO and September G20 summits without turbulence will be a political, diplomatic feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hiroshima, Japan, the G7 summit. (AP Photo/File)

Deliberations on the war in Ukraine, predictably, dominated the three-day G7 summit hosted by Japan in Hiroshima which concluded on May 21, with President Volodmyr Zelensky making a surprise in-person appearance. Other “old chestnuts” which engaged the leaders of the seven most affluent nations included the challenge that China posed to the current global order and the intractable climate change impasse.

India was among the eight nations that joined the G7 as special invitees and while Prime Minister Narendra Modi received rare praise for his personal popularity from his peers, the outcome of the Hiroshima deliberations will test the political acumen and diplomatic perspicacity of Delhi, as it prepares to host two back-to-back summits : the SCO in July and the G20 in September. This perhaps was evident in the no-show by China at the G20 tourism working group meeting that began in Srinagar on May 22.

G7 Versus China-Russia

The final statement issued in Hiroshima by the seven leaders is over 19,000 words and covered many of the issues that need global consensus but the broad strategic contour was more than evident – the discord between the US-led G7 on one hand and the China-Russia dyad on the other. This has considerable relevance for India that now wears a combination of hats that include being the current lead sherpa of the G20 and the SCO ; membership of the four-nation Quad; and acknowledged as the voice of the Global South.

Furthermore, in relation to the nuclear issue, India’s distinctive profile was tacitly acknowledged by Japan – as a nuclear weapon capable nation that remains a non-NPT (nuclear non-proliferation treaty) signatory but deemed to be part of the global grouping that is grappling (often ineffectually) with complex nuclear challenges.

Hiroshima as the venue for the current deliberations has a special poignancy for Japan that is the only victim of an atomic weapon attack in August 1945 (the other city being Nagasaki) and the greater responsibility for world leaders is to ensure that the nuclear taboo, which has not been transgressed till now be rendered more robust.

The more recent Russian threat to take recourse to this apocalyptic capability over the reverses Moscow has suffered in the war in Ukraine pose an unprecedented challenge – that of a permanent member of the UN Security Council seeking to use a nuclear weapon for territorial advantage. However, while the opening section of the joint statement is familiar summit language: “strengthen disarmament and non-proliferation efforts, towards the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons with undiminished security for all” – the need to censure nuclear sabre-rattling is absent.

India’s Tightrope Walk

The tightrope walking for India in the run-up to the July SCO and September G20 summits can be gleaned from two references in the opening paragraph of the Hiroshima document.

While Russia comes into focus in the first bullet with G7 leaders asserting that they will: “support Ukraine for as long as it takes in the face of Russia’s illegal war of aggression” – the China reference is more elliptical.

The last two bullets in the preamble dwell on : “upholding and reinforcing the free and open international order based on the rule of law, respecting the UN Charter to the benefit of countries, large and small”; and “strongly opposing any unilateral attempts to change the peacefully established status of territories by force or coercion anywhere in the world and reaffirming that the acquisition of territory by force is prohibited.”

As expected, both Moscow and Beijing have rejected the G7 communiqué and in a social media rebuttal, Moscow on Sunday (May 21) described the Hiroshima deliberations as an “incubator” for anti-Russian and anti-Chinese “hysteria”. Beijing also opposed the G7 statement and has castigated Japan – the host and other members for feeding an “anti-China narrative.”

Pulling Off SCO, G20 Summits

The Indian dilemma will unfold in the coming weeks, when PM Modi will be received in the US (June) and France (July) as a state guest, thereby burnishing both his profile and that of the special bilateral Delhi has with two G7 nations. India’s own predicament with China over the latter’s territorial assertiveness in Galwan in 2020 and the more recent deadlock along the LAC (line of actual control) is unresolved.

The fact that the Quad nations held a short-notice summit level meeting in Hiroshima (to redress the Biden cancellation of the Australia meeting) would not have been lost on China and puts India in the US partners basket.

High level summits are about showcasing both symbolism and substance. For Delhi, it is imperative that both the SCO summit (where Russia and China are expected to join) and the G20 (that includes all the G7 members as also Russia and China) proceed without any diplomatic setbacks or turbulence.

The fineprint of the Hiroshima document and G20 developments in Srinagar point to the challenges that lie ahead for Delhi.

Commodore C Uday Bhaskar (Retd.) is Director, Society for Policy Studies, New Delhi. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.