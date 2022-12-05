 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

G20 Presidency | A big narrative articulating Global South’s priorities is crucial

Gulshan Sachdeva
Dec 05, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

India’s G20 presidency still has to come out with a specific long-term agenda for the Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the gavel from Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the former takes over the G20 presidency. (Image: AP/File)

While speaking at the G20 University Connect programme, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that during India’s G20 presidency “we must become the voice of the Global South that is otherwise under-represented in such forums”. Now India has a big opportunity to make a lasting impact on the G20 narrative, particularly from the perspectives of the developing countries.

The establishment of the G20 itself was a reflection of the realisation that economic power has started shifting towards Asia, and emerging markets. Since then it has become clear that only Western countries can no longer provide solutions to many of the global economic problems.

In fact, many recent economic and financial troubles in the world economy have their origin within the G7. The current geopolitical tensions and related economic difficulties are also due to Russian action in Ukraine and subsequent economic sanctions by the West.

From the very beginning, New Delhi has been voicing concerns for the larger developing world. At the peak of the 2008 economic crisis when leaders met for the first G20 summit in Washington, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh articulated that emerging markets and developing countries “were not the cause of this crisis, but they are amongst the worst affected victims”.

The Seoul summit (2010) was the first meeting held in an Asian country. South Korea with its own development experience pushed the G20 beyond monetary and macroeconomic issues, and brought development to the main agenda. Since then, the ‘development track’ has become an important part of the discussions. This later now coincided with the Agenda 2030, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In the last few years, food security, boosting infrastructure, enhancing burden sharing, as well as energy and environmental sustainability have become important action points within the G20. At the Hamburg summit in 2017, Prime Minister Narender Modi argued that “G20 nations must walk the talk to facilitate technical and financial infusion in Africa”.