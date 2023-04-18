 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

G20 India Summit: Give priority to consumer protection to create a more equitable global economy

Pradeep S Mehta
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Bringing consumer protection onto the G-20 table would be beneficial not just for India but also for the coming presidency of Brazil and South Africa due to their significant role in global trade and commerce

The G-20 focused primarily on financial and macroeconomic issues such as financial market regulation, fiscal policies, and international monetary cooperation.

‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is an excellent mantra that could pave a way for global welfare, but yet the agenda misses the critical component for achieving global welfare – consumer welfare. Consumers are the raison d’etre of all economic activity. Without increased and improved consumer protection, it is hard to see how the G-20 agenda can be achieved in toto. This missing link has to be addressed.

India’s goal for the G-20 meeting this year is to find pragmatic global solutions for the well-being of all, and to make globalisation work. World leaders are now discussing how to achieve sustainable growth by addressing both the economic and developmental priorities and the contemporary global challenges including climate change, poverty, global debt and recession. Green development, promotion of climate finance, technological transformation, promotion of multilateral institutions and digital public infrastructure, as well as women-led development are the priority areas for this summit.

G-20’s Tryst With Consumer Protection

In 1999, when the G-20 was established as a forum for finance ministers and central bank governors of 20 major economies to discuss global economic issues, it never granted any focus or importance to consumer protection. Indeed, in those early years, the G-20 focused primarily on financial and macroeconomic issues such as financial market regulation, fiscal policies, and international monetary cooperation.