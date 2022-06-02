FX Learn | How to use options to trade in foreign currency pairs

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

We have learnt how to execute directional trades using futures with two widely used methods: chart patterns and indicators. Now that the base for jumping into trading is ready, it’s time to focus on the process. There are many decisions involved in trading like identifying direction, deciding when to enter, how much to buy/sell, when to exit and so on. Even a single wrong decision can ruin the entire trade. Therefore, to be profitable in long run we need...