Fusion: start-up shares are easier to create than limitless energy

Start-ups will need billions of dollars to build first-generation power plants. If all goes well, these will make smallish amounts of expensive electricity.

Ignition is the central process of nuclear fusion. The Lawrence Livermore laboratory in California has again achieved the milestone of a reaction delivering more energy than put into it. The next chain reaction will be in investment. Nuclear fusion is achieved by slamming together two hydrogen isotopes to make one atom of helium. That releases energy that is billed as clean, safe, and potentially limitless. With a single reaction projected to deliver between 30 and 100 times the energy used to...