Front running – tip of the iceberg?

(Image: Shutterstock)

Front running cases caught – and punished - by SEBI are indeed on the rise. Several cases have been caught recently (see, for example, here and here). Then there is the curious case that got wide coverage perhaps because of the lush Lamborghini that a fund manager allegedly drove around town. One way of explaining this is to credit SEBI for being fleet footed. And we will see further, there has indeed been great work done in some cases. The...