Fresh tips to make India a hotter FDI destination

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

A recent EY-CII report underscores India’s potential to attract more FDI and lists measures that can quicken the pace of dollar inflow

Highlights India received the highest-ever annual FDI of nearly $85 billion in 2021-22; India has the potential to attract $475 billion in the next 5 years, says EY-CII MNC survey; The majority (96 percent) of the respondents are positive about the Indian economy; About 71 percent of MNCs consider India to be an attractive investment destination; India needs to meet global expectations on labour and environment standards to get more FDI; The new survey lists MNC expectations about policy improvements required; The EY-CII survey can be...

