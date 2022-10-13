English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Fresh energiser to fulfil clean power dream 

    The jury is still out on whether the scrapping of reverse auctions will quicken the pace of clean power addition, but the government is leaving no stone unturned to reach its 2030 renewable energy target  

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    October 13, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
    Fresh energiser to fulfil clean power dream 

    Representational image.

    Highlights Government planning to scrap reverse auction of RE projects; Unrealistic bids under reverse auction hurting capacity addition; Government focused on meeting the RE target set for 2030; Closed bidding seems to be the preferred route going forward; Policy support and coordination among stakeholders must continue, to realise the RE target The Centre’s drive to quickly scale up clean power capacity in the country has suffered a shock. The Modi government is realising that one of its initiatives to hasten the addition of renewable energy...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Deflation spotted in FMCG territory, what's ahead for investors?

      Oct 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IMF forecasts India’s economy will grow, India should watchout for Russia's closeness to China and Pakistan, what Mutual Fund markets say about investors' preference and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers