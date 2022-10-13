Fresh energiser to fulfil clean power dream 

Representational image.

Highlights Government planning to scrap reverse auction of RE projects; Unrealistic bids under reverse auction hurting capacity addition; Government focused on meeting the RE target set for 2030; Closed bidding seems to be the preferred route going forward; Policy support and coordination among stakeholders must continue, to realise the RE target The Centre’s drive to quickly scale up clean power capacity in the country has suffered a shock. The Modi government is realising that one of its initiatives to hasten the addition of renewable energy...