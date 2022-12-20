 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Free Diagnostic Tests | Delhi must ensure tests lead to appropriate treatment

Rajib Dasgupta
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

Diagnostics are integral to a responsive healthcare system and account for a significant proportion of out-of-pocket expenditure

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) announced on December 13, 2022, that 450 diagnostic tests will be available free of cost from January 1 next year, initially at mohalla clinics and then extended to government hospitals. The GNCTD operates 39 hospitals, 201 dispensaries, 31 polyclinics and 521 mohalla clinics.

The range of tests include those that are fairly routine (blood sugar or thyroid function) to those used for screening of cancers (such as Prostate-Specific Antigen) and even those for relatively less prevalent conditions (such as anti-tissue transglutaminase antibodies to diagnose celiac disease). There are currently 23 empanelled private diagnostic centres for this scheme.

An RTI response (to an application filed by The Indian Express) revealed that 1.04 lakh people got imaging tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans under the scheme in 2021, up from 52,000 in 2017 – a spectacular doubling in four years. What really are the import of these numbers?

The seemingly huge number in 2021 is likely a partial count of such imaging tests conducted in Delhi. The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) conducted 37.7 lakh MRI and PET scans (October 2020 to October 2021), for a population about three-and-a-half times more than that of Delhi. The number of computed tomography (CT) and MRI tests per 1,000 population in India was 36 compared to 53 in Brazil, 144 in the UK or 407 in the US.

Similarly, compared to 1,111 pathology tests per 1,000 population in India, Brazil conducts 5,924 tests and the US 20,958. Does this portend a huge unmet need that the GNCTD is trying to address? Seemingly, yes.

Applying the IPHS Lens