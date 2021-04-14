Four years of Yogi Adityanath and the 2022 UP elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh (UP) completed its fourth anniversary last month. The elections to the state are due in the first quarter of 2022.

Political focus is expected to shift from the ongoing assembly elections to UP once the results are announced on May 2, and governments are formed in the four states and one union territory.

At first glance the situation in UP looks good for the BJP. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) has fallen apart with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) snapping ties after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A reason for this could be that the seamless transfer of votes between alliance partners did not take place, and contrary to predictions the BJP did not suffer losses in 2019 polls.

A ballpark estimate would say that about 30 percent of the SP’s anchor voting segment consist of Muslims and Yadavs, while 20 percent of the BSP’s would be Scheduled Castes. In the BJP’s case, it would be a social block of about 50 percent consisting of upper caste and non-Yadav OBCs. Additionally, recently many Yadavs and Dalits have veered towards the BJP.

Moving Ahead

There are several factors that are working in the BJP’s favour for the 2022 assembly polls. The Supreme Court’s order settling the Ram Janmabhoomi issue is one such factor. That said, it seems that Adityanath is leaving nothing to chance. After all, the BJP’s record in coming back to power in states is not very encouraging. In the past seven years only 25 percent of incumbent state governments have managed to retain power. This could be a reason why Adityanath has made attempts to move beyond Hindutva and social engineering.

Voter satisfaction plays a key role and governance is evaluated in a re-election bid. In the four years he has been in power, Adityanath appears to have improved his positioning from a Hindutva icon to a development one. For example, UP has emerged as the second state in ease of doing business rankings after Andhra Pradesh. It topped the ranking in north India, and has jumped 10 places.

Despite the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown, UP became the second-largest state in terms of GSDP for FY 2020-21, beating industrialised Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

In the last four years, UP’s per capita income has more than doubled. As per Projects Today, a pan-India project monitoring organisation based out of Mumbai, UP is ranked sixth in the list of total investment brought into India via new projects.

Infrastructure Push

Plans for an international airport in Ayodhya and Jewar, Ganga expressway, the RRTS between Delhi and Meerut, metros, flyovers, etc. add to the state government’s infrastructure push.

The capital expenditure has increased from Rs 95,000 crore in FY 2016-17 to Rs 1.55 lakh-crore in FY 2021-22 (budgeted). The expenditure on roads and bridges at 8.2 percent of total expenditure is almost double that of the national average of 4.3 percent.

To provide a conducive environment for industry to bounce back, boost employment and output after the lockdown, UP was the first state to announce a slew of labour reforms. UP was among the first few states to work out a package to be offered to companies which were shifting base out of China to lure investments in the state. Smartphone major Samsung is making an investment of Rs 4,825 crore to relocate its mobile and IT display production unit from China to the national capital region in UP.

On the law and order front too, initiatives have been taken to improve the situation in the state, this also includes safety of women.

In all, steps taken on the development front, law and order, infrastructure, etc. is expected to reflect favourably on Adityanath and the BJP as it prepares for the 2022 assembly elections. However, challenges remain.

A revival of MGB including the Congress in the alliance can spell trouble for the BJP due to its sheer arithmetic. The absence of Modi factor in state elections, especially where the BJP is the incumbent, could add to the woes.

The second wave of Coronavirus and resultant lockdowns and migrant woes could precipitate an economic crisis. This could lead to anger among the poor if the government is not quick to act: relief measures and adequate compensation need to be considered.

Lastly, the ongoing farmers’ agitation could affect the BJP’s chances in western UP from where its leader Rakesh Tikait hails from.