Foreign portfolio flows turn crucial for equities as MF inflows ease

Highlights Latest data show moderation in inflows into equity mutual funds Net inflows into mutual funds slowed while redemptions spiked in November Purchases by foreign investors is lending support to equity markets But India’s premium valuation is a limiting factor for investors Also, easing energy crunch and inflation can drive global funds to cheaper emerging markets The years following the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020 were marked by higher investments by local investors in Indian equities. Purchases by mutual funds, domestic institutional and individual investors helped domestic markets withstand record...