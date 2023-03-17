 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Foreign Lawyers in India: Globalisation of legal practice necessary for growth

Siddharth Mody
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

In cases where foreign laws intersect with Indian ones, BCI and other regulators may need to step in to clarify the extent of the interplay between foreign laws and Indian laws

One cannot ignore the fact that the entry of foreign law firms into the Indian legal market will make it highly competitive. (Representative image)

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has, through a notification dated March 10, 2023 allowed foreign lawyers and foreign law firms to practice foreign law in India on a reciprocity basis and has released ‘Bar Council of India Rules for registration of foreign lawyers and foreign law firms in India’. As per the said notification, foreign lawyers will now be permitted to practice foreign law in India, diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters, and in international arbitration cases.

The BCI is of the view that this step would go a long way in boosting the growth of the legal profession in India as well as to the benefit of lawyers in India. It also feels that this step will help to address the concerns expressed about the flow of foreign direct investment in the country and making India a hub of international commercial arbitration.

Mandatory Registration

In order to practice foreign law in India, foreign lawyers and foreign law firms would need to get themselves registered with the BCI for which the council has laid down the rules which cover the procedure and relevant fees applicable for the registration. Such registration will be valid for a period of five years after which the concerned individual/ firm will have to get themselves re-registered in order to continue their practice in India.