Foreign law firms entering India is a booster shot for the legal sector’s growth momentum

Sourish Mohan Mitra
Mar 17, 2023 / 02:56 PM IST

The Bar Council of India's decision offers many positives to the legal field in India including greater competition, a global outlook while advising corporate clients, more employment avenues and the opportunity to turn India into a legal hub once international best practices are incorporated

The current practice for the India leg of a transaction or advisory matter is that foreign law firms engage local law firms through formal or informal tie-ups and referrals. (Representative Image)

The winds of change take time to impact. This is what has occurred with arguably the most impactful decision taken in independent India’s complex legal history. In a sweeping change, the Bar Council of India (BCI) issued the BCI Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022 (Rules), which was published in the Official Gazette on March 10.

This notification has come as an enormous surprise since all similar attempts have been scuttled in the past. To refresh our memories, we can go back to 2015 when a proposal for phased entry of foreign lawyers in non-litigious services and international arbitration was initiated by the Government.

Subsequently, the draft Bar Council of India Rules registration and regulation of foreign lawyers and law firms in India had been provided (Office Memorandum dated June 26, 2016 of the Department of Legal Affairs). This draft was withdrawn by the BCI about three months later citing that in a State Bar Councils’ gathering, all lawyers’ bodies opposed the entry of foreign firms.

More Competition