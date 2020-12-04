Foreign Affairs | Winter has come on US-Iran ties

There are many winters’ tales about Iran and the United States, but unlike William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, none of them are either comic or romantic

Winter is historically an ominous time for relations between the world’s only remaining super power and the world’s biggest Shia republic. The remaining days of 2020 and the snowy months of early 2021 are turning out to be no different.

The assassination of Iran’s nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on November 27, ensured that the chill winds blowing between Tehran and Washington will not abate. It has hindered the status quo ante in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal. Fakhrizadeh’s murder has set back a return by the United States to the nuclear deal even before President-elect Joe Biden has had time to seriously consider it.

The repeated winter chill in Iran-United States relations goes back to November 1952 when Dwight D Eisenhower was elected US President and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill persuaded the incoming US administration to collaborate in overthrowing Iran’s populist, anti-colonial Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh.

That disastrous mistake led to a succession of events which culminated in the triumphant return from exile of Ayatollah Khomeini to Tehran in wintry February 1979 and the establishment of the Islamic Republic shortly thereafter. In the late winter of 1979, US diplomats in Tehran were seized as hostages and in the cold January of 1981, after a US election in which Islamic Iran was a central issue, Ronald Reagan was sworn in as the 40th US President. Iran released the hostages 20 minutes after Reagan’s inauguration.

There are many more winters’ tales about Iran and the US, but unlike William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, none of them are either comic or romantic.

The winter months of early 2021 will, however, be very different for Iran-US relations if only because the Gulf and West Asia in which this winter’s tale is being set is markedly different from any other since Biblical times.

Even if Fakhrizadeh’s killing had not complicated an already complex diplomatic chessboard in the Gulf, Biden would not have found it easy to simply re-enter the JCPOA as a party. In his memoir, The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, who was US National Security Advisor for 17 months in US President Donald Trump’s White House game of musical chairs, has given an absorbing account of how difficult it was for the administration to actually withdraw from the nuclear deal even though Trump was committed to the withdrawal.

The first internal weakness that Biden has to overcome will be a profound lack of understanding in the US system of what makes Iran tick. It is now 41 years since there have been no Americans in Iran at an institutional level. That shortcoming has frequently led to errors of judgment and mistakes in policy-making. The country they left behind in the wake of the seizure of their embassy in Tehran by militant students has no resemblance to what Iran is today.

The Iran that the US dealt with for decades under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was a client state. The Islamic Republic that Ayatollah Khomeini put in place, even in its present adversity, is ruled by men who take immense pride in their country, its culture, and most of all, its destiny as a beacon to Shia Muslims all over the world.

In the four decades since its Islamic revolution overthrew a clientelist monarchy, Iran has demonstrated repeatedly that it will tolerate no slights to its honour and will make no compromises over its foundational principles. India is probably one country that Tehran has shown some flexibility towards in diplomatic dealings, a rare willingness for accommodation over stubborn intransigence.

If and when Biden turns his attention to the JCPOA, the first demand he is likely to come up against is one from Iran for adequate compensation for losses it suffered during the Trump administration because of sanctions imposed by the outgoing US President. This will run into billions of dollars and Biden does not have the political capital to bend the pro-Israel US Congress to sanction any such money.

Tehran will be equally unforgiving with some European countries which joined Trump’s coalition of the willing to act against Iran in the last nearly three years. Greatly complicating any Biden effort to give new life to the nuclear deal will be an unknown in Iranian politics five months after Biden assumes office.

President Hassan Rouhani is term-limited and cannot run for re-election. Many names are speculated in Tehran as his successor, but if a hardliner is elected, the result will throw up more questions than answers about the future of Iran’s nuclear programme. That has the potential to be Biden’s biggest foreign policy challenge in his first year.

The other challenge Biden will face is a new arrangement against Tehran, which has emerged at Iran’s doorstep, even if it may be informal as a coalition for now: Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with the potential of an expanded bloc. In any future US dealings with Iran, this is a formidable group of friends, whom no one in Washington can ignore — neither the White House nor the US Congress.

If the US political map, now split down the middle, throws up a fragile Biden presidency, West Asia may well see the tail wagging the dog.