Foreign Affairs | Despite Russia-Ukraine crisis, India must keep its focus on Afghanistan

During his just-concluded visit to Afghanistan, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Chief Filippo Grandi emphasised the importance of the global community not forgetting its humanitarian obligation toward Afghanistan, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Grandi stressed on the need for a continued “generous response” from the world, to support the Afghan people. Similar focus is needed by India in furthering its agenda in Afghanistan, despite the distraction caused by the diplomatic tightrope walk because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

High among India’s priorities should be the reopening of its embassy in Afghanistan, once staff security is ensured. A fully functional diplomatic mission would contribute greatly towards securing and furthering Indian interests in that country.

Fortunately for India, the Taliban is also eager for New Delhi to not just reopen its embassy in Kabul, but also start operating additional consulates in different parts of Afghanistan, and have provided assurances of safety. The cash-strapped Islamic emirate views this as an important step in its quest for international legitimacy, given its lack of formal global recognition, even among fellow Muslim countries. This, in addition to India’s humanitarian aid initiatives such as wheat shipments to Afghanistan, presents Indian diplomats with increased leverage in securing favourable terms.

Given the Taliban’s abominable human rights track record, and its draconian treatment of women in particular, India must attach any expansion of aid or investment in Afghanistan to tangible and identifiable civil liberties milestones. This is India’s moral obligation as the world’s largest democracy, and must not be undermined by any amount of strategic realism. The Taliban government’s education ministry initially announced that girls could return to school, but later went back on it. Following this the World Bank has now put on hold four projects worth $600 million. Given this, New Delhi must be cautious and decisive in its aid and assistance to Kabul.

India’s security concerns in Afghanistan also encompass energy security, and efforts must be expedited to resume natural gas supplies through Afghanistan. Encouragingly, the Taliban government’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated its intent to restart the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project soon. This would represent a win-win for Kabul and New Delhi because it would generate employment in Afghanistan on the one hand, while diversifying the energy sources for India.

Given Pakistan’s age-old propensity to play the spoiler in Afghanistan-India ties, Indian diplomacy in Afghanistan must be primed toward containing Pakistan’s malicious intentions. To that extent, India may have to employ a combination of preventive and proactive measures.

Efforts to cultivate and expand intelligence networks within the Taliban administration would constitute a preventive measure, and could be geared towards countering the narcotics-based terror finance of Pakistani terror outfits. This would be particularly significant in light of the seizure of three tonnes of heroine at Mundra port last year, smuggled by Pakistani terror outfits from Afghanistan into India via Iran.

As far as proactive measures are concerned, India is reportedly influencing the Afghan Taliban to restrict co-operation with Pakistan in containing groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). India can also contemplate placing its international heft behind Afghanistan’s position on the latter’s boundary dispute with Pakistan in future, if the need arises, and more deeply exploit the fissures that have emerged between the Taliban regime and Islamabad.

Deft diplomacy by New Delhi would serve not only to prove Islamabad’s celebrations last year after the Taliban’s capture of Kabul premature, but also to protect and expand India’s strategic footprint in the geo-strategically important region.

Aditya Bhan is Assistant Professor of Economics at FLAME University, Pune. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.