HomeNewsOpinion

Forces veterans doubt efficacy of new recruitment scheme 

Subir Roy   •

The foremost need is to have a more technically trained but smaller force able to handle the new sophisticated equipment being acquired. So the aim really should be to reduce headcount and raise training hours. The new scheme falls down on both counts

The scheme aims to bring about a transformational shift towards more tech savvy armed forces by hiring youngsters who are in tune with contemporary technological trends. (Image: News18 Creative)
The new policy Agnipath introduced for the recruitment of troops into the armed forces has several positives going for it, but also promises to be controversial. Many senior commanders who have spent a lifetime in the forces feel it will be detrimental and undermine the defence of the realm. The positive part is that it will remove some of the historical discriminations that have existed in the forces. Young women will be able to join the forces as troopers and...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers