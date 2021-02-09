For the healthcare sector, it is the beginning of a long journey

(Image: Reuters)

In normal parlance, the health status of any country largely depends upon the available health infrastructure, healthcare human resources, governmental policies and budgetary allocations targeted towards the life sciences and healthcare sector. While India has over the years fallen short on providing the required focus to the sector, the Union government, with its holistic approach, focused policies to uplift the health and wellbeing of people, budgetary allocations and the pandemic situations, has provided the health sector much-needed importance.

While there has been a 137 percent increase in the budget allocation for the health and wellbeing sector as compared to Budget 2020, on a finer reading of Budget 2021, it can be noticed that a major part of the healthcare allocation is spread across water and sanitisation, and the one-time COVID-19 vaccination cost. Only a part of the PM AatmaNirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (~Rs 64,000 crore) is budgeted in FY 21-22 (which is spread over six years).

Also, while the government is aiming at strengthening the public healthcare infrastructure, there has been no policy amendments to facilitate private participation to provide an impetus and a further push in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and accessibility to healthcare services by all.



Support to over 28,000 health and wellness centres



Set-up of integrated public health labs and about 3,300 block public health units



Set-up of critical care hospital blocks in over 600 districts



Expansion of integrated health information portal to all states/UTs and connection with all public health labs



Setting-up of a national institution for one health – regional research platform for WHO South East Asia Region



Set-up of nine bio-safety labs and four regional National Institutes for Virology



On the positive front, with introduction of the new yojana, the government is effectively trying to strengthen the public health infrastructureIt will entail better infrastructure enabling equitable access to healthcare facilities and reduce the overall out-of-pocket expenses for the rural population on healthcare services. Few areas which would have an infrastructural boost are:

Budget 2021 has also placed a renewed focus on improving the nutritional content for rural population and availability of clean water and sanitisation as a step towards achieving universal health.

A specific budget of Rs 35,000 crore is also allocated towards COVID-19 vaccination, showcasing the government’s intent to vaccinate a large part of the population; more than 50-60 crore population can be covered by the funds allocated.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also announced an outlay of Rs 50,000 crore towards the National Research Foundation (to be expended over a period of five years) to strengthen the research ecosystem on a few identified thrust areas. Hopefully, some of it will provide an impetus to the life science, medical and healthcare sector.

Talking about the Budget 2021 proposed direct tax reforms, there could be an impact for the healthcare sector on; one: while equalisation levy (EL) provisions have been relaxed for royalty and Fees for Technical Services nature of income, the budget has provided a broad definition for online sale of goods to be included within the ambit of EL. Such a wide definition for online sale of goods could be of impact for companies procuring goods/materials from its overseas entities. Two, the non-allowability of depreciation on goodwill from FY 2020-21 may act as a key dampener for the high value transactions/deals in the sector.

The miss for the sector is really that the government has not considered the long-standing demand/expectation of industry to incentivise research and development which is probably the need of the hour.



Innovation-linked tax benefits or capital funding



Impetus to the tele-medicine sector by increased budgetary allocation and tax incentive for tele-medicine practitioners



Stable pricing and policy environment favourable for long-term investment decisions



Incentivising skilled labour development for the healthcare sector



To really support the overall sector, the government may have to look at:

Overall, while the preventive measures and policies for the wellbeing of the people are a welcome move, Budget 2021 is aimed at addressing only the immediate needs and it is still far from providing a long-term immunity booster to the sector.

(Rahul Kakkad, Tax Director and Dipesh Chauhan, Tax Manager, EY also contributed to the article).