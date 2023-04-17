 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
For Kerala CPM, this may be a good time to begin succession planning

Anand Kochukudy
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

Pinarayi Vijayan isn’t getting any younger. A Lokayukta case nearly scalped him. Assembly polls are due only in 2026. Vijayan may have a decisive say in choosing his successor. Will it be son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas, former health minister KK Shailaja, or the tactful industries minister P Rajeeve?

The Kerala CPM is in a tight spot for not having identified a successor to CM Pinarayi Vijayan yet. (File image)

The Kerala Lokayukta case pertaining to the misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), with Pinarayi Vijayan in the dock, is like a Damocles’ sword hanging over the chief minister’s neck.

For, Vijayan’s indictment in the case, where misappropriation could be made out prima facie, would also mean immediate disqualification for the chief minister under section 14 of the Lokayukta Act. And with the CPM in Kerala not having identified a successor to Vijayan as yet, it puts the party in a tight spot.

Though the case was referred to a larger bench on March 31,  it did bring to focus the perils of the CPM not having identified a successor two years into Vijayan’s second term.

For the longest time, the Late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was assumed to be the successor to Pinarayi Vijayan. Ever since Balakrishnan’s untimely demise, however, there is a churning within the party, oblivious to the public, on the issue of Vijayan’s successor.