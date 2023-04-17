Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

For Infosys and TCS, the COVID boom is ending without profit margin repair

R. Sree Ram   •

The FY24 profit margins of Infosys and TCS are lower than in pre COVID years 

Revenue growth rates at Infosys and TCS are projected to slow to pre COVID levels in FY24.
Highlights Infosys’s lower end of the profit margin guidance indicates further possibility of profitability erosion in FY24 Profit margins at TCS dropped in the March quarter from the year ago period Profit margins are constrained by elevated cost base and slowdown in discretionary spending Due to compression in profitability, net earnings growth is trailing US Dollar revenue expansion The story at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys in the last three years has been one of a spurt in demand and the resultant rush...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers