HomeNewsOpinion

For IEX investors, a buyback may provide limited relief

R. Sree Ram   •

Increased competition in the core electricity trading business is leading analysts to fear it may cede market share to new entrants

Highlights The newly-launched Hindustan Power Exchange has begun operations and is making headway IEX’s market share in the term ahead market declined to 46 percent in H1FY23 from 56 percent in FY22 Volumes in the mainstay day ahead market declined 36 percent in the September 2022 quarter With prices in the spot electricity market high, analysts fear volumes may remain subdued in Q3 also Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) gained 4.8 percent on Monday after the company said its board of directors will consider...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers