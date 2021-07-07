For China’s business elites, staying out of politics is no longer an option
China’s actions against Didi are a strong signal to discourage listings of Chinese tech companies in the United States
New York Times
July 07, 2021 / 06:11 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter)
Li Yuan
Liu Chuanzhi, the founder of the tech company Lenovo and a towering figure in China’s private sector, has long held the view that business people should steer clear of politics. Yet he recently found out firsthand that in President Xi Jinping’s China, which is engaged in a tech cold war with the United States, business cannot just be business.
Over the past week, Liu became collateral damage when the ride-hailing giant Didi, where his daughter Jean Liu is a...