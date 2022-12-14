 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Football | Why we love FIFA World Cup even when we aren’t supposed to

Akshobh Giridharadas
Dec 14, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Despite FIFA’s flaws, the World Cup, rather football, brings parity where geopolitical clout and economic GDP wouldn’t permit

General view from Lusail Stadium in Qatar. (Image: REUTERS)

The elephant in the room is so large, it fills the stadium. Yes, one of those eight state-of-the-art stadia that were built with guilt. The Leonardo Di Caprio blockbuster codified the term ‘blood diamonds’ for diamonds mined in a war zone. Perhaps, there is a rendition in the offing — ‘blood bricks’, as an estimated 6,500 workers allegedly lost their lives in the process of building these gargantuan coliseums.

The ‘beautiful game’ has an ugly side. A well-evinced investigation has undermined that football’s governing body FIFA accepted bribes to award the Gulf nation the keys to football’s biggest extravaganza. Like a Shakespearean tragedy, the pangs exacerbate with human rights violations, LGBTQI discrimination, and freedom of speech being stifled.

But yet, it isn’t our apathy or our callousness when we enjoy the quadrennial fiesta; it’s because, the simple truth is that nothing captures the global imagination like the football World Cup.

FIFA may have appropriated the tournament, but the beauty lies beyond the branding, the sponsorship, the theme song, the expensive airfare, match tickets, and brand ambassadors. At a kernel level, take away Messi’s Adidas boots, and block out Ronaldo’s Nike studs, and what you see is soccer sorcery; for as a sports journalist once described to this author, that same ball at my feet is useless. But that inanimate object at Mbappe’s foot is magic from the skies above at ground level.

The World Cup is the epitome of globalisation, where 32 unique teams meet — in this case, representing a heterogeneous world divided by continents, beliefs, customs, climes, and cuisines; whose languages and cultures are unintelligible to the other, yet the juxtaposition of homogeneity — in one language and only religion — football, even if it’s an ephemeral feeling.

It’s the meeting of countries in a match, who may geographically reside on different sides of the globe, whose citizens may know precious little of their opponent nation, let alone visited, and yet for 90 minutes, they partake in the similar feelings of euphoria and anguish.