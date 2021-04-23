Football or cricket, investors love a profitable league

IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana during the team's opening game (Image: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Forty-eight hours! That is all it took for the dreams of super clubs across Europe to take shape and crumble. It threatened to be a hostile takeover of football’s most profitable clubs, but ended up with the losing side caught offside.

With at least nine teams that initially supported the idea of withdrawing, including all six English Premier League (EPL) sides — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham — fans have not heard the last of it. Despite the setback, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez claimed that the league was on standby.

Perez’s statement is not difficult to understand. The last 12 months have been harrowing for football clubs across Europe, with no fans in the stadium and gross revenues falling over 10 percent.

Much of the move to set up an elite league, the European Super League, has been ascribed to the greed and mismanagement of the clubs, as journalist and author Sundeep Khanna has aptly described. The biggest football show in the world has been haemorrhaging for a while, and the numbers made it amply clear. The clubs have been looking for ways to grow the audiences — and, pssst, revenues too.

A Disastrous Year

The dream to craft a new league has not been surprising for several reasons. The 2020-21 season was a disaster of sorts. Broadcast, match day, and commercial revenue are among the primary sources of income for all clubs, and they lost ground on each count. The top 20 football clubs together generated €8.2 billion during the 2019-20 season, down 12 percent from €9.3 billion earned during the 2018-19 season. Of the €1.1 billion that the top 20 teams lost during the year, broad €937 million was the fall in broadcast revenues — a hefty 23 percent fall, and match day revenues fell 17 percent to €257 million. Commercial revenues also fell to €105 million, by about 3 percent.

Revenues of Europe’s top football clubs

Source: Deloitte

With fans absent from the games, merchandise and match day revenues are nearly impossible to raise. With gate receipts (and the fans) missing, brands are shying away with their marketing and activation plans. Worse, with the uncertainty of the leagues returning anywhere near the peak, broadcasters are not yet ready to pay higher for the rights.

The disastrous performance of some of the teams that play the UEFA Champions League has only added to the woes. Little wonder, the owners of a small number of the clubs wanted to ring fence the money to their advantage. But in the face of protests from authorities and fans, they have had to give in.

Interestingly, none of the teams that have wanted to be a part of the ESL are from the German Bundesliga. The German league has a 50+1 formula where a club’s ownership has to always be with the members controlling the majority. Unlike in several other countries and clubs, rules restrict Bundesliga investors to only a minority ownership.

Cricket Investors

Now for a sport that’s closer to every Indian’s heart: Can cricket see such investor interest?

Fans love their teams and investors love a good performance on the revenue front. If they can get a window of opportunity, the Indian Premier League (IPL) could well be that.

The number of brands associated with the IPL, cricket’s biggest T20 league, is growing each year. Reports for 2021 are encouraging too. With 25 sponsors, the Delhi Capitals has nine more than last year. The Rajasthan Royals has seen a 40 percent increase in sponsorship revenue, while the Chennai Super Kings has signed up with 32 brands for the 2021 season against 14 last year.

With cricket hitting the ball out of the park for India, expect the big bulge investors to make their first knock at the doors of cricket soon.

As the 104-member International Cricket Council (ICC) goes about its plan to take the sport truly global, launching a T20 cricket league in the United States could be one of the priorities. It could stoke heightened investor interest in the sport. A 16-team T20 tournament just got over in Houston, Texas, with several international stars adding to the glitz. Despite numerous T20 leagues, cricket in its true frenzy is still to spread in the US.

Brazil, Argentina, Cyprus, and Holland have conducted T20 tournaments, among several other nations. Countries such as Belize, Chile, Mexico, Ghana, Cameroon, and Eswatini are ICC members. As these countries develop a fan base of their own, brands and investors will be interested in pouring money into the sport.