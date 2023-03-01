HomeNewsOpinion

FMCG retail sales show signs of demand destruction in December quarter

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

The macro slowdown in consumption is supported by retail FMCG data. But modern trade is doing well, foods are beating non-foods and more interesting trends inside

FMCG
A clear parallel between macroeconomic and industry-specific data is visible in the December quarter. GDP data shows a marked slowdown in consumption, with private final consumption expenditure rising by a mere 2.1 percent in the December quarter and is projected to grow by only 1.5 percent in the fourth quarter. While FMCG purchases may be one part of expenditure, retail sales data have been pointing to a slowdown and companies’ volume sales growth too has been feeling the strain. NielsenIQ’s retail...

