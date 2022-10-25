HomeNewsOpinion

Flash PMIs show the US, UK, Eurozone economies shrinking this month

Manas Chakravarty   •

While inflationary pressures are easing, they haven’t come down enough for central banks to feel comfortable, although some of the doves will feel emboldened to argue for caution while hiking rates, particularly in view of the shrinking economy

Highlights Flash Composite PMIs for the US, the UK and the Eurozone all come in below 50, signifying contraction from the previous month Business sentiment for all these economies dismal New orders fall All these factors suggest recession ahead Inflationary pressures are easing for these economies, but they remain high Japanese economy expanding, but inflation too is rising The Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI) show that the private sector in the US, the Eurozone and the UK contracted this month, compared to September. The Flash...

