Flash PMIs show the US, UK, Eurozone economies shrinking this month

Highlights Flash Composite PMIs for the US, the UK and the Eurozone all come in below 50, signifying contraction from the previous month Business sentiment for all these economies dismal New orders fall All these factors suggest recession ahead Inflationary pressures are easing for these economies, but they remain high Japanese economy expanding, but inflation too is rising The Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI) show that the private sector in the US, the Eurozone and the UK contracted this month, compared to September. The Flash...