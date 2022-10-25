English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Flash PMIs show the US, UK, Eurozone economies shrinking this month

    While inflationary pressures are easing, they haven’t come down enough for central banks to feel comfortable, although some of the doves will feel emboldened to argue for caution while hiking rates, particularly in view of the shrinking economy

    Manas Chakravarty
    October 25, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Flash PMIs show the US, UK, Eurozone economies shrinking this month

    (Representative image/Bloomberg)

    Highlights Flash Composite PMIs for the US, the UK and the Eurozone all come in below 50, signifying contraction from the previous month Business sentiment for all these economies dismal New orders fall All these factors suggest recession ahead Inflationary pressures are easing for these economies, but they remain high Japanese economy expanding, but inflation too is rising The Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Indices (PMI) show that the private sector in the US, the Eurozone and the UK contracted this month, compared to September. The Flash...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Samvat 2079 will be a year to remember 

      Oct 21, 2022 / 02:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama:

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers