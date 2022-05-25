HomeNewsOpinion

Flash PMIs show growth slowing, but inflation remains very strong

Manas Chakravarty   •

While the easing of COVID restrictions and pent-up demand are still holding up growth, there are signs that high inflation is affecting demand 

Workers load sacks of cement onto trucks parked at a rail yard on the outskirts of Patna, Bihar, India, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
The Flash or advance Purchasing Managers Indices for the developed economies for May provide clues to several questions weighing on investors’ and policy makers’ minds. These include: Is growth softening? Have pent-up demand and the rebound in the services sector as a result of the easing of COVID restrictions run its course? Are the problems with supply chains getting better? And finally, have we reached peak inflation? The US Flash Composite PMI, a gauge of both manufacturing and services sectors,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers