Flash PMIs show growth slowing, but inflation remains very strong

The Flash or advance Purchasing Managers Indices for the developed economies for May provide clues to several questions weighing on investors’ and policy makers’ minds. These include: Is growth softening? Have pent-up demand and the rebound in the services sector as a result of the easing of COVID restrictions run its course? Are the problems with supply chains getting better? And finally, have we reached peak inflation? The US Flash Composite PMI, a gauge of both manufacturing and services sectors,...