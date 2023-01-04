 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five steps to stop the nosedive at Credit Suisse

Paul J Davies
Jan 04, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

The troubled financial giant can find a way out of its debacles. Deutsche Bank is proving it can be done

Credit Suisse Group AG hit rock bottom in 2022, or so anyone involved will hope. Years of lurid scandals and frightful losses finally culminated in a full-blown crisis of confidence that saw its share price hit a record low.

Chairman Axel Lehmann’s radical restructuring plan came in late October with the bank battered by a panic about its viability. It just about won enough support to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.3 billion) of new capital through share sales. That has bolstered the lender’s balance sheet, for the short term at least, but the share price is at a sickly 80% discount to forecast book value.

Like Deutsche Bank AG in the middle of the last decade, Credit Suisse has tripped itself into a downwards spiral in which failing client, staff and investor confidence leads to revenue losses, higher costs and tumbling profitability. It’s a chronic condition, but can be reversed as Deutsche Bank is slowly proving. Here are five things Credit Suisse must do quickly.

Complete its First Big Exit

The bank has signed a deal to sell a large part of its Securitized Products Group, which packages and trades bonds made up of loans and mortgages, mainly to Apollo Global Management Inc. Still, it’s not yet clear how much Apollo will pay for the teams and assets it is buying and what boost to Credit Suisse’s capital base will result.