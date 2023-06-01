Firm prices of roughs and weak demand to keep Indian diamond exports dull

Macroeconomic headwinds, tightening of surplus liquidity (infused during the pandemic) and inflationary pressures are the most likely causes of the subdued demand

The latest set of export data for April 2023 shows a steep year-on-year (YoY) contraction of 39 percent in overall exports of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) from India to $1.3 billion. This is the lowest level of monthly exports reported by Indian diamantaires since July 2020.

The contraction in exports was largely driven by a 33 percent YoY reduction in volumes reflecting weak underlying demand conditions in key consuming markets like the US, Europe, and China, which collectively account for ~80 percent of the global CPD demand. India is the cutting and polishing hub for diamonds in the world and accounts for over 90 percent of global diamond exports. Macroeconomic headwinds, tightening of surplus liquidity (infused during the pandemic) and inflationary pressures in these nations are the most likely causes of the subdued demand.

Demand pressures

The challenges currently faced by the diamond industry are two-fold. First, the demand outlook in the key consuming nations remains gloomy. The industry saw a huge uptick in exports from the second half of FY2021 that continued till FY2022, aided by large stimulus packages (particularly in the US) and the then limited avenues for consumers to spend. However, exports in FY2023 witnessed a downward trend as the re-opening of economies and tightened monetary policies led to a shift in spending away from diamonds. Consequently, after reporting a decadal high level of exports of $24.3 billion in FY2022, the overall exports fell by 9 percent to $22 billion in FY2023. Volume-wise, exports contracted YoY by ~19 percent in FY2023, though the decline was partly offset by 12 percent higher polished prices. COVID restrictions in China, the second largest consumer of CPDs, accounting for ~10 percent of the global demand, for a large part of FY2023 accentuated the dip in volumes. The demand pressures are more visible in the large-sized diamonds where down-trading to smaller-sized diamonds as well as some shift to lab-grown diamonds is being observed.

Second, rough diamond prices have remained elevated (current prices being higher by ~10-12 percent from the 15-year median level), though some softening was seen in recent months. The prices of rough diamonds soared by 23 percent in CY2021, following limited supply from mining companies and a robust revival in demand post the pandemic. However, despite subsequent softening in demand, rough prices remained firm in FY2023, due to limited availability of roughs from Russia in the market, following the US sanctions on Alrosa PJSC, a Russia-owned diamond mining entity, which supplies ~30 percent of the rough diamonds globally. Faced with lower demand this year, CPD players’ ability to pass on high rough prices remains limited, translating into profitability pressures.

Rough prices firm

While the first quarter of FY2024 is expected to remain weak for the industry, players are expecting some uptick in demand from the second quarter of FY2024 onwards, driven by a gradual improvement in the macroeconomic conditions and easing of inflationary pressures in consuming nations. Demand from China, after having remained subdued so far, is also expected to pick up in the coming months and would remain a key monitorable. Nevertheless, due to a steep drop likely in the first quarter, CPD exports from India are expected to contract YoY by ~10 percent in FY2024. Rough prices are likely to remain firm in FY2024 too as no major ramp-up in the mining of rough diamonds is expected over the next two years, which, coupled with intensified sanctions on Russian diamonds (Alrosa), is expected to exert pressure on revenues and profits in FY2024.

While the inventory levels of CPD entities would increase in FY2024 due to a slowdown in demand, the same is expected to remain lower than the pre-pandemic levels on account of the constrained supply of roughs. The CPD players are also consciously controlling their rough purchases to avoid any large build-up of inventory and recovery from customers has been timely so far, both of which would keep working capital borrowings under check, and in turn support CPD entities’ credit profile.

Sakshi Suneja is Vice President and Sector Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Ltd. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.