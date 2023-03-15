 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Financing for climate change need non-conventional approach

Ashok Haldia
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Banks and financial institutions need to integrate environmental and social risks into their credit risk assessment metrics, appraisal mechanisms and monitoring mechanisms. The current practice of considering these as one of many factors may not suffice

In India the failure to comply with climate change-related obligations under corporate laws and environmental laws might invite claims against the company and its directors. (Representative image)

India is progressing fast towards meeting its commitment to Net Zero by 2070. The capacity for the generation of renewable energy has increased by 400 percent over the last 10 years to 174 GW in January 2023 and the share of renewable energy in the energy mix has increased to more than 40 percent. The budget for 2023-24 further announced programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, as also policies for the efficient use of energy.

The allocation for the Ministry of Environment and Climate was increased by about 24 percent and the National Green Hydrogen Mission has been given a boost with an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore. All these and many more initiatives will greatly enhance the country’s preparedness to meet its commitments and provide vast opportunities for investment in areas such creation of renewable energy capacity, technology and manufacturing of equipment, storage, and transmission facilities.

While the government has taken wide-ranging policy decisions and structural initiatives, the banks and financial institutions (BFIs) have a key role in the transition towards Net Zero and India assuming a leadership role. As per Council for Energy Environment and Water (CEEW), a total investment of $10.1 trillion would be needed to meet India’s net zero commitments by 2070.

Learn From Past Mistakes