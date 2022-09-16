Financial lessons that Byju taught us

· Company delays results by 18 months · The auditor sought two changes in revenue booking and interest payment to partners · Private equity investors seem to overlook these accounting issues · Aggressive acquisition is another concern · Delayed listing can affect valuations After a delay of 18 months and repeated warnings, India’s most valued startup Byju’s finally announced its FY21 results. The delay was apparent from the changes sought by Deloitte, its auditor. The numbers that finally got reported raise several questions, not only on the operations...