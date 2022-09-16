English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Financial lessons that Byju taught us

    The revelations in Byju’s accounts shine light not only on the company, but also on the start-up ecosystem

    Shishir Asthana
    September 16, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
    Financial lessons that Byju taught us

    ·         Company delays results by 18 months ·         The auditor sought two changes in revenue booking and interest payment to partners ·         Private equity investors seem to overlook these accounting issues ·         Aggressive acquisition is another concern ·         Delayed listing can affect valuations After a delay of 18 months and repeated warnings, India’s most valued startup Byju’s finally announced its FY21 results. The delay was apparent from the changes sought by Deloitte, its auditor. The numbers that finally got reported raise several questions, not only on the operations...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers