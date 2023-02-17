HomeNewsOpinion

FIIs are back, but will they remain?

Ananya Roy   •

The pause in the narrowing yield spreads between the US and India has made Indian assets more attractive to foreign investors

FIIs remained net buyers throughout the week, and have purchased Indian equities worth more than Rs 6,000 crore
Highlights Foreign portfolio flows have turned net positive again The narrowing yield differential between the US and India is a reason Until the uncertainty around inflation is behind us, we should not take the recent FII inflows for granted A sustainable long-term rally would require the fundamentals on the ground to improve Long-term investors should capitalize on short-term corrections by scooping up fundamentally strong businesses available at attractive valuations Last Friday, we had mentioned that the same quantum of rate hikes by the RBI and...

