FIIs are back, but will they remain?

Highlights Foreign portfolio flows have turned net positive again The narrowing yield differential between the US and India is a reason Until the uncertainty around inflation is behind us, we should not take the recent FII inflows for granted A sustainable long-term rally would require the fundamentals on the ground to improve Long-term investors should capitalize on short-term corrections by scooping up fundamentally strong businesses available at attractive valuations Last Friday, we had mentioned that the same quantum of rate hikes by the RBI and...