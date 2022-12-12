 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup | Why Morocco has more than a historic final berth at stake

Soumitra Bose
Dec 12, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST

All eyes are on Morocco—and rightly so. Its progression through the competition is marked with historical and cultural anecdotes

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (center) fights for the ball with Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq (right). (Image source: AP)

“The world is searching for Morocco national football team more than ever before after their victory over Spain in the round of 16,” tweeted Google Trends on December 6. It’s not for nothing that the global search interest in MAR, the FIFA code for Morocco, is currently at an all-time high. In a World Cup where Lionel Messi continues to keep soccer fans enthralled with his deft touches and assists, Morocco have risen above expectations to baffle football pundits, and grab the headlines.

Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering header that sunk Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal was indicative of a nation that is now carrying forward the collective pride of the Arab world, and, of course, the African continent. This dream run has not happened by chance but by resilience, camaraderie and belief as Morocco has clinically destroyed three European superpowers — Belgium, Spain, and Portugal — to set up a World Cup Semi-Final against France, a nation that once ruled the North African nation bordering the Atlantic and the Mediterranean.

Qatar hosting a FIFA World Cup was seen as the pride of the Arab world. That honour was somewhat dented when Qatar became the earliest host nation to crash out at the group stage. With Saudi Arabia, Iran, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal all bowing out at various stages of the tournament, Morocco remained the sole flag-bearer of Africa and the Arabian region.

Football has a strong connection with geopolitics. An Iran-USA match-up is always seen through the prism of global politics. So, when Moroccan players celebrated their historic victory against Spain by unfurling a Palestinian flag on the pitch, it immediately sent out a global message. It was not the first time the Moroccans showed this audacious and public solidarity. Morocco’s Jawad El Yamiq raised the Palestinian flag while celebrating his country’s 2-1 victory over Canada, and more significantly, thousands of Moroccan fans in Qatar have waved the ‘Free Palestine’ banner during the Group E match against Belgium.

FIFA has maintained a diplomatic silence. According to its regulations, the world body prohibits the use of flags, banners, and fliers that are deemed to be political, offensive, or discriminatory in nature. But this World Cup has not only seen some extraordinary goals, but daring messages propagating liberalisation, freedom, and equality. Considering the fact that Morocco’s ‘political’ reactions have so far not been publicly questioned by FIFA bosses means the world body has preferred to exercise restraint and caution in fair measure.

Morocco’s relentless march in Qatar has been a statistician’s delight. Apart from the fact that Morocco will be the first African team in a World Cup Semi-Final, this wasn’t the first time Morocco had made history for Africa and the Arab world. The Atlas Lions became the first African and Arab country to earn a point at a FIFA World Cup when they drew Bulgaria 1-1 in Leon, Mexico after their two defeats to West Germany (1-2) and Peru (0-3).