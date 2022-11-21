 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA World Cup | Messi’s last chance to change Maradona’s Argentina template

Soumitra Bose
Nov 21, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Not winning a World Cup in his fourth attempt won’t tarnish the Lionel Messi legacy

Qatar 2022 could be everything about Lionel Messi, whose three previous FIFA World Cups ended in heartbreaks.

Does football owe a World Cup to Lionel Messi?

When the genius, who has won almost everything in his career with Barcelona, steps onto the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha for a Group C match against Saudi Arabia on November 22, it will be the start of a dream campaign that could put the ultimate feather in the cap of the 35-year-old Argentine legend. Among the favourites to win their first World Cup since 1986, La Albiceleste’s quest for a third cup will not be an easy one with Mexico and Poland in their path to the knockouts. Then there could be Denmark, and England, or the Netherlands.

The power of stardom is infinite. It has the incredible ability to polarise the mind. Why are we only talking about Messi’s final World Cup, when there is a clutch of superstars such as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, Croatia’s Luka Modric, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller of Germany, and Dani Alves of Brazil — all unlikely to be seen at the 2026 World Cup in North America?

Qatar 2022 could be everything about Messi, whose three previous FIFA World Cups ended in heartbreaks. The man, who has scored some incredible goals with his God-gifted left foot, has always ended up as a picture of pain and forlornness wearing the famous blue and white stripes of Argentina.

Who can forget Messi’s face after he squandered a spotkick in the all-important Copa America 2016 final against Chile at the Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. After Chile won 4-2 on penalties, Messi, drenched with embarrassment, emotionally announced his Argentina career was over. So did many others. Messi’s predicament was unacceptable by his legion of fans. He was only 29!

Stars are almost always driven by numbers. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who quit playing for India only after playing 100 internationals, is a classic example. Messi’s decision to quit was certainly not an emotional one. The Copa 2016 defeat only extended Argentina’s 23-year trophy-less run. It also added to Messi’s personal misery. He had lost four finals with the national side — at the 2014 World Cup against Germany and three Copa Americas, in 2007, 2015, and 2016!