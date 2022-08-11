Fed’s Mary Daly says it is too early to ‘declare victory’ on inflation fight

Aug 11, 2022 / 01:11 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image

Colby Smith in Washington San Francisco president points to price rises remaining ‘far too high’ but signals initial support for smaller rate increases A top Federal Reserve official has warned it is far too early for the US central bank to “declare victory” in its fight against elevated inflation after new data showed a reprieve in consumer price pressures. In an interview with the Financial Times, Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco branch of the Fed, did not rule out a...