Federal reserve pause is still coming, just not yet

Jonathan Levin
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

The core consumer price index decelerated a bit in March from a month earlier but likely not enough to convince policymakers they have done enough to control inflation

Fed Chair Jerome Powell sees entrenched inflation as the primary risk to the economy, above and beyond the risk of causing a recession.

The Federal Reserve’s rate increases are coming to an end, and bond traders are falling over themselves to buy the pause.But the latest inflation data Wednesday suggest that one more hike is probably in store.

The core consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in March from a month earlier, a slight deceleration that put the three-month annualised rate at around 5.1 percent. From the Fed’s perspective, it’s a decent outcome, just not good enough to alter its plan to raise rates by 25 basis points to a range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent when it meets May 2-3; that will most likely be the final hike. With unemployment still running at just 3.5 percent, Fed Chair Jerome Powell sees entrenched inflation as the primary risk to the economy, above and beyond the risk of causing a recession.

It’s a close call, but the March data still had enough worrisome details to keep Powell up at night, especially after breaking down core inflation.

First, there is shelter, which accounts for around 43 percent of the core consumer price index. For methodological and practical reasons, rent inflation in the CPI tends to drastically lag market trends on new leases, which have already shown significant cooling. So while shelter inflation remains elevated, it’s expected to fall over the coming year, albeit sluggishly. In the month-on-month data, rent of shelter rose 0.6 percent in March, the slowest since July 2022 and a welcome inflection point in the data. But Bloomberg Economics expects it will take through the end of 2024 for rents to essentially normalise and cease to buoy inflation.